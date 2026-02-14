Bihar DGP assures action against officers responsible for misconduct & insensitive behaviour

Patna, Feb 14 (IANS) A day after Sunil Kumar Singh, an MLC from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), raised the issue of a missing girl and alleged inappropriate conduct by the police personnel, Vinay Kumar, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), on Saturday, assured that strict action would be taken against any officer found guilty.

The matter was raised on Friday during proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Council, where RJD members questioned the working style of the Bihar Police, alleging insensitive behaviour towards civilians.

Sunil Kumar Singh highlighted the case of a girl, who went missing from Ram Krishna Nagar locality in Patna district, alleging that police registered the case after an inordinate delay and made objectionable remarks towards the victim's family.

According to RJD MLC Singh, police personnel reportedly told the girl's family that she would return after "having fun" for a month or two, a statement that sparked outrage in the Assembly House.

Responding to the controversy, DGP Vinay Kumar said the case was linked to a land dispute and was currently under investigation.

"If any police officer has acted in an inappropriate or insensitive manner, strict action will be taken," he asserted.

The incident has triggered a political storm, with Opposition leaders launching sharp attacks on the state government.

Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has criticised the police's conduct, saying such remarks about missing girls are unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Bihar Police has been facing mounting criticism amid a series of crimes against girls reported in recent weeks in the state.

These include the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant, who was found unconscious, and later died in a private hospital on January 11.

Post-mortem and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports indicated that sexual assault could not be ruled out.

The case, which could not be cracked by the police, Special Investigation Team, or Crime Investigation Department, was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Other recent incidents include the brutal sexual assault and murder of a six-year-old girl in Darbhanga and the mysterious fall of a 17-year-old girl from the fourth floor of a coaching institute in Patna, with family members alleging murder.

