Bihar: Devotees offer first Arghya to setting Sun on Chaiti Chhath

Patna, March 24 (IANS) The sacred festival of Chaiti Chhath has reached its third day, with devotees across Bihar observing rituals with deep faith and devotion.

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On Tuesday evening, fasting devotees offered Arghya (ritual water offering) to the setting Sun God, Surya, praying for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of their families and society.

A massive gathering of devotees was witnessed at the river banks, ponds and other water bodies of Patna, especially along the banks of the Ganga River.

Similar devotional atmospheres were seen in other districts too, with people carrying baskets on their heads and the devotees offering prayers to the setting sun on the different riverbanks and ponds.

Devotees, accompanied by their families, thronged the riverbanks to offer their prayers.

In addition to the vratis (those observing the fast), family members also participated in offering Arghya.

Many devotees, unable to reach the ghats, performed the rituals from the rooftops of their homes.

On Wednesday morning, devotees will offer Arghya to the rising Sun, marking the final and most significant ritual of the festival.

Following this, they will partake in Prasad, thereby concluding their rigorous 36-hour Nirjala (waterless) fast.

The four-day festival began on March 22 with the Nahay-Khay ritual, followed by Kharna on March 23.

During Kharna, devotees prepared and consumed Prasad such as Kheer made from jaggery, rice, and milk, along with Roti, in a deeply devotional atmosphere.

This ritual marked the beginning of the strict fast.

The festival will conclude with the Paran ritual after offering Arghya to the rising Sun, bringing an end to this spiritually significant celebration marked by discipline, devotion, and community participation.

It is widely believed that observing Chhath Puja brings overall well-being and harmony to the family. Devotees have deep faith that this rigorous fast pleases Surya and Chhathi Maiya, whose blessings are considered essential for a prosperous and balanced life.

The fast holds special significance for children’s welfare, as it is believed to ensure their longevity, happiness, and success.

Married couples facing difficulties in conceiving are said to be blessed with progeny through the grace of Chhathi Maiya.

In addition, the rituals dedicated to the Sun God during Chhath are believed to bring positive energy, success, and stability in one’s career and business.

Because of these deeply rooted beliefs, millions of devotees observe this festival with strict discipline, devotion, and unwavering faith every year.

Bihar Police have set up strict security arrangements on various Ghats with adequate deployments of the police force.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also deployed at the Chhath Ghat. They were seen patrolling, in the rivers using boats.

--IANS

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