Bihar: Court sentences 5 to life imprisonment in 1994 Patori massacre after 31 years

Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) After more than three decades, a district court in Darbhanga has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the Patori massacre of August 8, 1994, which resulted in two deaths and eight injuries.

Even after 31 years, the people of Darbhanga recall the episode with distress.

Locals note that the conflict was not between nations but among neighbors, triggered by a land dispute that escalated into large-scale violence, an unforeseen outcome at the time.

According to Public Prosecutor Amarendra Narayan Jha, the incident occurred around 6–7 pm when 10–12 farmers from Patori village were returning after grazing their cattle.

“They stopped to water their cattle at Gunsar Pond, near the village. At that moment, dozens of armed men from Basant village arrived with axes, spears, and guns and attacked them,” Jha said.

He stated that the attackers surrounded the farmers, forcibly attempted to take away their cattle, and when the farmers resisted, the assailants opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, ten people sustained serious gunshot injuries. Ramkripal Chaudhary and Rampukar Chaudhary, both from Patori village, suffered multiple wounds and were taken to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Ramkripal Chaudhary died shortly after admission, and Rampukar Chaudhary passed away a few days later. Eight others were treated at DMCH, and many still carry bullet scars, according to the prosecutor.

On August 9, 1994, police registered an FIR against 13 named accused and 10–12 unidentified persons.

During the trial, the court found that Kausar Imam Hashmi, Ambar Imam Hashmi, Qamar Imam Hashmi (now deceased), and Raja Hashmi were directly involved in the crime.

Public Prosecutor Amarendra Narayan Jha informed the court that one accused, Rangdar Hashmi, had absconded.

“A chargesheet was filed against the remaining 12 accused. Two more accused absconded during the trial. Five accused died during the long pendency of the case. The remaining five accused were convicted,” he said.

On January 31, 2026, Third Additional District and Sessions Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar of the Darbhanga Civil Court pronounced the verdict.

The convicted persons are Ambar Imam Hashmi (a prominent advocate), Anjar Imam Hashmi, Raja Imam Hashmi, Mobin Hashmi, and Kausar Imam Hashmi (a former public prosecutor).

All five were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5 lakh each.

Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one year of imprisonment.

After a legal process spanning 31 years, the victims' families have received justice through the court’s verdict.

