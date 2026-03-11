Bihar court recruitment admit card shows dog's photo instead of candidate

Patna, March 11 (IANS) A shocking case of alleged negligence has surfaced in Bihar, where a dog’s photograph was printed on a candidate’s admit card for the fourth-grade recruitment examination at the District and Sessions Court.

The incident has raised serious questions about the recruitment system and the online application process.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on March 15, and admit cards were recently issued to candidates.

However, a candidate from Rohtas district was stunned when he downloaded his admit card.

While his name, roll number and other details were correct, the photograph printed on the admit card was that of a dog instead of the candidate.

The candidate, a resident of Dhawa village in Bikramganj in Rohtas district, had applied for the fourth-grade post in 2022.

After waiting nearly four years for the recruitment process to move forward, he now faces uncertainty due to the unusual error.

Instead of preparing for the examination, the candidate has been running from office to office seeking correction of the admit card.

According to the candidate, his examination centre has been allotted in Saharsa district.

He said he had correctly uploaded his photograph during the application process and has proof of it.

He expressed concern that the mistake could create problems for him at the examination centre.

Speaking about the issue, the candidate said: “Vacancies for the post of peon in the District and Sessions Court were announced four years ago in 2022. After waiting so long, when the admit card was released, a dog’s picture appeared instead of mine. This has made us a laughingstock. The mistake should be corrected immediately so that I can appear in the examination without any problem.”

The bizarre incident has raised questions about the functioning of the recruitment board and its digital application system.

The candidate has lodged a complaint with the concerned authorities and is awaiting a correction before the examination date.

Many have demanded that officials resolve the issue quickly and take strict action against those responsible for the negligence.

