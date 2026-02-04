Bihar: Constable found dead inside police station quarters in Purnea

Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) A major incident was reported on Wednesday at the Amaur police station in Purnea district of Bihar, where a constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the guard quarters located within the police station premises.

The deceased constable has been identified as Alamnath Bhuiyan, a resident of Gaya district.

He sustained a gunshot injury to his neck. A carbine and a spent cartridge were recovered from the spot, raising serious concerns and prompting a detailed investigation.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around 10:00 AM.

As per routine, a police canteen staff member went to deliver breakfast to the constable’s room. Finding the door open, he looked inside and saw the constable lying on the floor with blood around him.

He immediately raised an alarm, after which other police personnel rushed to the spot.

Upon receiving information, the Amaur Station House Officer reached the scene, followed by Byasi DSP Jitendra Kumar Pandey.

The crime scene was immediately sealed, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, along with a dog squad, was called in to conduct a detailed examination.

Police sources said that the constable had spoken to his wife over the phone at around 8:00 AM, and there was nothing unusual in the conversation.

The incident occurred within approximately two hours of that call.

Police officials stated that it is too early to conclude whether the constable allegedly committed suicide or if any other individual committed the crime. All possible angles are being examined.

The constable’s family has been informed, and his relatives have left Gaya for Purnea.

The Purnea police have sent the dead body for the post-mortem and are waiting for the report.

Police authorities have said that further details will only emerge after completion of the post-mortem and forensic examination.

“The post-mortem and FSL reports will shed light on whether he allegedly committed suicide or someone else killed him,” an official said.

Until then, officers are refraining from making any definitive statements.

