Bihar CM transfers Rs 1,263 crore under social security pension scheme, interacts with beneficiaries

Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday, transferred an amount of Rs 1,263.95 crore to the accounts of 1.13 crore beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The Bihar government had recently increased the social security pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month.

Under this scheme, senior citizens above 60 years, widows and disabled individuals are entitled to take benefits of it.

The amount is transferred on the 10th of every month directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni.

The beneficiaries included those enrolled under the Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Pension Yojana, Lakshmibai Social Security Pension Scheme, Bihar Nishaktata Pension Yojana, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme and Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme.

During the programme held via video conferencing, the Chief Minister interacted with several beneficiaries who shared how the pension has transformed their lives.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also watched short films featuring the experiences of the beneficiaries.

Many of them said that the enhanced monthly pension of Rs 1,100 has brought significant relief and convenience in their lives.

One beneficiary, Chintamani Devi, said, "My son does not give me even two rupees when I ask, but Nitish Kumar has given me this support. I thank him for it."

The Chief Minister expressed surprise at such social realities and emphasised that the government's pension schemes are meant to ensure dignity and financial security for the vulnerable sections of society.

CM Nitish Kumar has taken several measures for the welfare of the people of Bihar, and social security pension is one of them.

Besides, he has implemented a 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and increased the honorarium of many contractual employees in sectors like education, health, family welfare, and others.

