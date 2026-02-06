Bihar CM Nitish Kumar honours blind women's T20 World Cup champion Anu Kumari

Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday honoured Anu Kumari, a member of the Indian team that won the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in 2025, for her outstanding contribution to the historic victory.

The Chief Minister presented Anu Kumari with a cheque of Rs 23,43,750 along with a traditional shawl as a mark of recognition.

Anu Kumari played a crucial role in India’s triumph in the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, delivering an impressive bowling performance throughout the tournament.

During the ceremony, Anu Kumari presented the Chief Minister with a memento comprising a cricket bat and ball.

Expressing her gratitude, she said that players were progressing with the continuous support of the state government.

“We are receiving encouragement and all possible assistance from the government. Sports infrastructure in Bihar has improved significantly, and players are benefiting from it. Bihar is now being praised across the country in the field of sports, which makes us proud,” she said, adding that players from other states also appreciate the facilities available in Bihar.

Anu Kumari hails from a humble background in Mukundpur village under Simri police station in Buxar district.

Her father, Sohan Chaudhary, said that she had been hardworking and disciplined since childhood.

“The Bihar Cricket Association identified her talent and gave her the opportunity to play. After that, she never looked back and earned a place in the national team. She bowled exceptionally well in the World Cup and played a decisive role in India’s victory,” he said.

Expressing pride in his daughter’s achievement, Sohan Chaudhary said that Anu Kumari had brought recognition to the family and the village.

He also praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his efforts towards women’s empowerment and support for sportspersons in the state.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Anupam Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, Secretary of the Sports Department Mahendra Kumar, Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority Ravindran Shankaran, and coach Shika, along with other senior officials.

