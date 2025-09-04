Bihar: Case filed against INDIA Bloc leaders over remarks against PM Modi’s mother

Patna: The controversy over remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the INDIA Bloc’s Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga has now reached the Jamui court.

Local resident Satish Chandra Gupta has filed a criminal complaint in the Civil Court, making INDIA Bloc leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani the main accused.

The complaint also names 100 unidentified persons. The court has fixed September 17 as the next date of hearing.

According to Gupta’s lawyer, Brijnandan Singh, the case has been filed under Sections 61(1)(2), 62, 356, 351, and 553 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act.

The advocate argued that hundreds of supporters of the INDIA Bloc used “abusive” language against PM Modi and his late mother from the stage, an act which, he said, “hurt the sentiments of crores of Indians.”

Singh added that Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani are being held responsible since the remarks were made from their alliance’s platform in their presence, which he claimed makes it a cognisable offence.

He further said, “Narendra Modi is a democratically elected Prime Minister. Such remarks are not just a personal insult but also against the values of Indian democracy.”

The incident occurred during a Darbhanga public meeting of the INDIA Bloc, attended by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahani, Dipankar Bhattacharya and many other leaders.

A man identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza used objectionable words for PM Modi and his late mother from the stage.

The video went viral on social media, sparking criticism.

Rizvi was later arrested from the Singhwada block in Darbhanga.

Following the incident, the BJP's Bihar unit called for a statewide bandh to protest against the India Bloc.

Senior leaders, including BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, and many other leaders, protested on the streets on Thursday.

--IANS