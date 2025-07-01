Bihar Cabinet approves 24 proposals, including pension for artistes, development projects

Patna, July 1 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bihar Cabinet cleared 24 proposals, including the launch of the Chief Minister Artist Pension Scheme to support senior and distinguished artistes of the state facing a livelihood crisis.

Eligible artistes will receive a pension of Rs 3,000 per month under this scheme.

Sharing details on Tuesday, S. Siddhartha, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, informed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Cabinet approved the Chief Minister Guru Shishya Parampara Yojana to promote traditional methods and skills, with administrative approval of Rs 1.11 crore for 2025-26.

Under the centrally-sponsored National Mission on Natural Farming Scheme, administrative approval of Rs 36.35 crore was granted for the financial year 2025-26.

The Cabinet also cleared the implementation of the Sub-Mission on Agriculture Extension Scheme under the Fourth Agriculture Road Map, approving Rs 80.99 crore for Bihar Agriculture Management & Extension Training Institute (BAMETI) and district-level agricultural technology management agencies for 2025-26.

Additionally, Rs 30.49 crore was approved for establishing soil testing laboratories under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The Cabinet extended the contract-based employment of Rajiv Kumar as Director in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Secretariat for one year from July 1, 2025, following the end of his previous contract.

Similarly, the re-appointment of retired Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Task Force), Ramakant Prasad, has been extended for one year from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

Grant facilities will now be provided from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund for the treatment of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Gram Kachahari in Bihar.

In a significant cultural move, the Cabinet approved Rs 882.87 crore for the development of Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Mata Sita in Sitamarhi district, in alignment with the development of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya.

Under the Chief Minister’s Pratigya Yojana, the government aims to benefit 5,000 youth in 2025-26, and one lakh youth annually from 2026-27 to 2030-31 through internships and skill development initiatives.

The Health Department’s agenda was also approved, including the allocation of 20.60 acres of non-cultivated land free of cost for the construction of a medical college in Araria, further strengthening the state’s health infrastructure.

