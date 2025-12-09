Bihar: Businessman robbed of Rs 14 lakh in broad daylight in Vaishali district

Patna, Dec 9 (IANS) In a daring daylight robbery, unidentified bike-borne criminals snatched Rs 14 lakh from a businessman at Gandhi Chowk, the busiest locality under Hariharnath OP in Vaishali district, on Tuesday.

The crime, executed in a dramatic and well-planned manner, has created panic in the area.

The victim has been identified as Subodh Kumar Singh, a resident of Siddhnath Chowk.

According to police, Singh withdrew Rs 14 lakh from the State Bank of India at 3:52 p.m. and was heading towards Registry Market on his motorcycle when the criminals targeted him.

The criminals used a deceptive trick to trap him.

Near Gandhi Chowk, a youth stopped Subodh and falsely claimed that currency notes were falling from his bike. As Subodh stepped down to collect the scattered notes, another youth arrived and began arguing, claiming the money was his.

Amid the confusion, two more criminals on a Pulsar motorcycle swooped in, grabbed the bag containing Rs 14 lakh from Subodh’s bike, and fled towards Sonepur Adamsite.

The incident, which occurred in the middle of the bustling market, sparked immediate commotion.

Upon receiving the information, Additional SHO Prince Raj and Sonepur SDPO Pritish Kumar reached the spot.

Police promptly reviewed CCTV footage from cameras installed at the bank and Gandhi Chowk.

The entire sequence of events and the criminals’ coordinated strategy were clearly captured on video, providing vital clues.

Sonepur SDPO Pritish Kumar confirmed that the accused have been identified through CCTV footage.

“Multiple police teams are conducting raids in the direction in which the criminals escaped,” he said.

He assured that all the criminals will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken against them as per the law.

“An FIR has been registered after the written complaint filed by the victim in the Sonepur police station against unidentified criminals,” he said.

Earlier, on December 5, bike-borne miscreants looted lakhs of rupees from an oil refinery businessman in broad daylight in the Beur police station area in Patna.

--IANS

ajk/uk