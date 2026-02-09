Bihar: Bomb threat disrupts court hearing, Pappu Yadav to remain in jail

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who was arrested in a 31-year-old fraud case, will have to remain in jail for another day as his bail hearing could not be held on Monday due to a bomb threat received at the Patna Civil Court.​

According to officials, court proceedings were immediately suspended after a bomb threat email was received, prompting evacuation and security checks across the premises.​

As a result, Pappu Yadav could not be produced before the court. He will now be presented on Tuesday.​

Pappu Yadav was arrested late Friday night at his Mandiri residence in Patna.​

Following his arrest, he was initially kept in the prisoners’ ward of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to health issues and was undergoing treatment under police supervision.​

However, late Sunday evening, he was shifted to Beur Central Jail, where he remains lodged.​

The arrest is linked to a 1995 fraud case registered at the Gardanibagh police station.​

The allegations state that facts were concealed during the rental of a house, which was later allegedly used as a Member of Parliament’s office.​

In this case, an arrest warrant had earlier been issued against him.​

Recently, the court also passed an order for attachment and confiscation of property.​

Acting on the court’s directions, a Patna Police team reached Pappu Yadav’s residence on Friday night.​

Heavy police deployment was made in the area, and the situation became tense as a large number of supporters gathered, demanding the issuance of an arrest warrant.

​Sources said that Pappu Yadav initially refused to leave at night, stating that he would appear before the court the next morning.​

This led to a brief standoff between police and supporters.​

After negotiations, the situation was brought under control, and the MP was taken into custody.​

Pappu Yadav has alleged that his arrest is an act of political vendetta, claiming it is linked to his outspoken role in the Patna NEET student suspicious death case, where he repeatedly questioned the government and police action.​

Several Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have publicly come out in his support, accusing the Bihar government of using old cases to silence dissenting voices.

​The case continues to draw statewide political attention, with Tuesday’s court hearing now seen as crucial.​

