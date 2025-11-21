Bihar: BJP’s Samrat Choudhary gets Home Ministry, may initiate action like Yogi govt

Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) For the first time in two decades, the Home Department in Bihar has moved out of Nitish Kumar’s control. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary now heads the ministry, getting full authority over Bihar’s law and order machinery.

With this, the entire police administration—from DGP to ADG, IG, SP, and DSP—will report directly to him.

This shift has sparked political discussion, especially because Samrat Chaudhary has repeatedly spoken about adopting a UP-style crackdown on crime.

During election campaigns, he had warned that criminals in Bihar would face strict action and had openly referenced the “UP model” implemented under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With his appointment, speculation has intensified about the possibility of encounters, bulldozer action, and tougher policing measures in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary will have the final authority in cases of major crimes, riots, communal tension, public disorder, and key arrests across the state.

The Home Minister will approve postings and transfers of IPS and senior officers, including SPs, DIGs, IGs, and even suspensions where required.

This administrative power is considered one of the most influential tools in state governance.

Operations in Naxal-affected districts, including strategies similar to Operation Green Hunt, will need the Home Minister’s approval.

Decisions on deploying CID, STF, or SOG against mafia groups, gangs, and organised crime networks will also fall under his authority.

With the Home Department under the BJP for the first time in many years, the political and administrative direction of law enforcement in Bihar is expected to undergo noticeable changes.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed portfolios among his ministers.

He reached the Raj Bhavan around 3:30 p.m. and submitted the list of departments to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The new cabinet comprises 14 ministers from the BJP, eight from the JDU, two from the LJP (RV), and one each from the RLM and HAM.

