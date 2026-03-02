Bihar: Bhagalpur entrepreneur launches ‘Millet Malpua’ for Holi under PMFME Initiative​

Bhagalpur, March 2 (IANS) Traditional Indian sweets have remained the staple in every household during the festive season, be it Holi, Diwali, or any other festivity; however, the flavour of the season this year is ‘Millet Malpua’.​

In Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, the unique recipe has become a runaway hit with residents, as hundreds from the vicinity are making a beeline to place orders for Holi.​

Interestingly, the one-of-a-kind dessert didn’t come out of the blue. A woman entrepreneur, Priyanka, who started a millet business sometime ago under the PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme), is the force behind this lip-smacking dessert.​

As food and sweet supply chains remain adulterated during the festive season, she conceived the idea of developing healthy, nutritious desserts and came up with ‘Millet Malpua’. It has become popular not just in the locality but also drawing attention in the neighbourhood, with people flocking to her door to place their orders.​

Sharing her entrepreneurial journey, Priyanka told IANS that she started her enterprise after taking a loan of Rs 1.17 lakh under the PMFME scheme.​

Today, she has earned the epithet of ‘millet lady’ of Bhagalpur.​

Speaking to IANS, Priyanka, also known as Priya Soni, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the venture and said that todaywomen feel liberated and empowered because of women-centric schemes launched under his governance.​

Today, she is producing 60 different millet products and developing millet products suitable for inclusion in meals from morning to night.​

A couple of her products are Millet khichdi, millet kheer, millet halwa, and millet idlis, and have found considerable demand in the markets.​

Notably, Malpua is made with jowar, bajra, ragi, and multi-millets. Even people suffering from diabetes can eat it.​

The PMFME scheme, launched on 29 June 2020, is a central government scheme focusing on the growth and formalisation of micro food units across the country.​

The scheme is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and supports the Vocal for Local vision in the food processing sector. It provides financial, technical, and business assistance to entrepreneurs for setting up new units or upgrading existing ones.​

