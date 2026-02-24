Bihar Assembly: Shortage of computer teachers sparks uproar, Oppn targets govt​

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) Concerns have been raised about computer education in Bihar's government schools, with the opposition questioning the state government in the Legislature about the significant shortage of computer teachers.

Raising the issue in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh stated that the state requires nearly 26,000 computer teachers, while the government has announced vacancies for only 460 posts.​

He demanded that at least half of the required positions be filled immediately to ensure meaningful implementation of computer education.​

Supporting the concern, Saharsa MLA Indrajit Gupta said that although computer education has been formally introduced in government schools from Classes 6 to 10, no computer teacher has been appointed so far.​

As a result, he alleged, computer education exists only on paper.​

Responding to the allegations, the Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, told the House that the state had earlier faced an acute shortage of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics teachers, which was addressed as a priority.​

He assured members that the shortage of computer teachers would now be resolved in a phased manner.​

On the issue of teacher imbalance, Indrajit Gupta further alleged that some schools have an excess number of teachers while others are critically understaffed.​

The minister clarified that District Magistrates (DMs) have now been empowered to conduct local assessments and ensure balanced deployment of teachers across schools.​

Meanwhile, as proceedings began in the Bihar Legislative Council on Tuesday, both ruling and opposition members raised multiple issues, leading to heated exchanges in the House.​

BJP MLC Naval Kishore raised the issue of degree college employees not receiving pensions, demanding that all pending pensions be cleared before Holi.​

Following this, RJD MLC Sunil Singh raised the issue of a gang rape incident in Supaul, seeking immediate and strict action from the government.​

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui highlighted concerns over tuberculosis (TB) patients, stating that while the state has over 1.5 lakh TB patients, only 4,440 patients are reportedly receiving nutritional support, calling the situation alarming.​

Responding to these concerns, Health Minister Mangal Pandey informed the House that 2,14,858 TB patients were registered in 2025.​

He stated that all TB patients receive food baskets for six months during treatment.​

Additionally, from 2024 onwards, every TB patient has been provided with Rs 1,000 per month in direct financial assistance.​

In the same session, MLC Ashok Kumar raised the issue of the absence of an ultrasound machine in Rajauli, Nawada district.​

The Health Minister clarified that ultrasound services will be arranged immediately after the issue comes to the government’s notice.​

