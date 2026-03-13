Bihar Assembly receive threatening email, security agencies on high alert

Patna, March 13 (IANS) Ahead of the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections, the Bihar Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat on Friday.

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According to an official, the threat was sent through an email warning of a plan to blow up the Assembly premises.

Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar convened a meeting with senior officials of the Assembly Secretariat.

The Speaker directed Officer-in-Charge (Secretary) Khyati Singh to inform the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police about the situation and ensure an immediate security assessment of the Legislative Assembly complex.

Confirming the development, Central Superintendent of Police Diksha told IANS that the threatening email had been received and the police had initiated prompt action.

“The threatening email was received on Friday, and we are taking immediate measures regarding it,” Diksha said.

Following the threat, security has been tightened in and around the Assembly premises.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at all entry gates, and thorough checks of every vehicle entering the complex are being conducted.

The police have also called in a bomb squad and a dog squad to conduct a detailed inspection of the premises.

In addition, cybersecurity officials have been tasked with tracing the origin of the email to identify the person responsible for sending the threat.

This is not the first time government institutions in Bihar have received such threatening emails.

In the past, the Patna Civil Court had received multiple emails threatening to blow up its premises.

District courts in Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Purnea and Bhagalpur have also received similar emails in the past.

However, investigations later revealed that all those threats were hoaxes. Despite this, such incidents have created panic among judicial officers, lawyers, and the general public.

The voting for the Rajya Sabha election will be held on March 16, and receiving threatening email few days before the voting is a serious concern for the authorities.

--IANS

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