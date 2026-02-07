Bihar Assembly celebrates 105th foundation day; Om Birla, Harivansh attend ceremony

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) A special event was organised on Saturday to mark the 105th Foundation Day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, a landmark occasion in the state's democratic history.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju participated in the event in Patna.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Cabinet Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, along with several senior leaders and legislators, were also present on the occasion.

February 7 holds special significance in Bihar's political and democratic traditions.

On this day in 1921, Bihar's legislative tradition formally came into existence.

The first session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly was held on February 7, 1921, following the completion of the present Assembly building in 1920, after Bihar and Orissa were separated from Bengal Province.

Since then, the date has remained synonymous with Bihar’s democratic identity.

Addressing the media upon his arrival in Patna, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described the day as historic for Bihar.

He said the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) would be launched and a NeVA Service Centre inaugurated, marking a major step towards Digital India and strengthening digital legislative functioning.

"A very significant programme is being organised today in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Through the e-Vidhan system, MLAs will be able to take full advantage of digital technology in legislative work. This is why I have come here," Union Minister Rijiju said.

During his remarks, the Union Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party had ruined the country in 60 years, while claiming that India is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure security and the smooth conduct of the event.

The celebration of the 105th Foundation Day was not merely ceremonial but reflected the enduring strength of the Constitution, the tradition of parliamentary debate, and the spirit of democracy that continues to guide Bihar even after more than a century.

