Bihar: Armed robbers loot gold worth Rs 4 lakh in Patna​

Patna, March 31 (IANS) Unidentified criminals brazenly defied law and order by carrying out a daring daylight robbery in Patna on Tuesday, looting gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 4 lakh along with cash.​

Read More

The incident occurred on RPS Kali Mandir Road under the jurisdiction of the Danapur police station.​

At around 3:00 PM, four masked miscreants arrived at ‘Vaishnavi Jewellers' on two motorcycles and a scooter and executed the robbery with precision.​

According to the police, the criminals had meticulously planned the operation.​

They concealed their identities by wearing masks and helmets.​

Upon entering the shop, they brandished pistols, creating panic, and immediately began looting.​

At gunpoint, the miscreants smashed the glass counter and made away with gold and silver jewellery valued at around Rs 4 lakh, along with cash kept inside the store.​

During the incident, when the shop owner, Suman Kumar, attempted to resist, one of the criminals struck him on the head with the butt of a pistol, leaving him seriously injured.​

After committing the crime, the accused fled towards RPS Engineering College.​

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, providing crucial leads for the investigation.​

Upon receiving information, police teams from Danapur and Rupaspur police stations rushed to the spot and shifted the injured shopkeeper to a hospital for treatment.​

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also been called in to collect evidence from the scene.​

Police officials stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the criminals using CCTV footage and technical surveillance.​

The broad daylight robbery in a busy locality has raised serious questions over the effectiveness of policing and routine patrolling in Patna.​

The incident has triggered widespread anger among local shopkeepers and business owners, who have expressed concern over their safety.​

Residents allege that despite visible police presence, criminals have grown increasingly audacious—fearlessly entering crowded areas to carry out robberies and even resorting to violence.​

The incident has intensified demands for stricter surveillance and enhanced security measures in commercial zones.​

Meanwhile, police officials have maintained that swift action is underway. Raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts, and efforts have been intensified to trace and apprehend the culprits.​

Authorities have expressed confidence that the gang involved in the robbery will be busted soon.​

--IANS

ajk/dan