Bihar: Armed robbers loot gold worth Rs 4 lakh in Patna​

Patna, March 31 (IANS) Unidentified criminals brazenly defied law and order by carrying out a daring daylight robbery in Patna on Tuesday, looting gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 4 lakh along with cash.
The incident occurred on RPS Kali Mandir Road under the jurisdiction of the Danapur police station.
At around 3:00 PM, four masked miscreants arrived at ‘Vaishnavi Jewellers' on two motorcycles and a scooter and executed the robbery with precision.
According to the police, the criminals had meticulously planned the operation.
They concealed their identities by wearing masks and helmets.
Upon entering the shop, they brandished pistols, creating panic, and immediately began looting.
At gunpoint, the miscreants smashed the glass counter and made away with gold and silver jewellery valued at around Rs 4 lakh, along with cash kept inside the store.
During the incident, when the shop owner, Suman Kumar, attempted to resist, one of the criminals struck him on the head with the butt of a pistol, leaving him seriously injured.
After committing the crime, the accused fled towards RPS Engineering College.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, providing crucial leads for the investigation.
Upon receiving information, police teams from Danapur and Rupaspur police stations rushed to the spot and shifted the injured shopkeeper to a hospital for treatment.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also been called in to collect evidence from the scene.
Police officials stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the criminals using CCTV footage and technical surveillance.
The broad daylight robbery in a busy locality has raised serious questions over the effectiveness of policing and routine patrolling in Patna.
The incident has triggered widespread anger among local shopkeepers and business owners, who have expressed concern over their safety.
Residents allege that despite visible police presence, criminals have grown increasingly audacious—fearlessly entering crowded areas to carry out robberies and even resorting to violence.
The incident has intensified demands for stricter surveillance and enhanced security measures in commercial zones.
Meanwhile, police officials have maintained that swift action is underway. Raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts, and efforts have been intensified to trace and apprehend the culprits.
Authorities have expressed confidence that the gang involved in the robbery will be busted soon.
--IANS
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