Bihar: Ankur Abhishek’s pasta venture under PMEGP generates jobs in Sheikhpur

Patna, March 19 (IANS) Ankur Abhishek, a native of Husainabad village in Bihar's Sheikhpura district, is a popular name, and his pasta venture, which started off as a small outlet, is now generating orders from neighbouring regions.​

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The pasta eatery he opened some time ago, after losing his job, has given Ankur a new identity and the village new recognition for its rare culinary taste.​

Ankur opened this with assistance under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). Today, he is not just running a stable enterprise but also giving employment to many local youths.

​Not long ago, he worked at a private firm in Delhi. He was earning a handsome salary, and his life was easy. As the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, he, along with many others, saw the devastation. In the subsequent lockdown, he was compelled to leave Delhi and return to his native village.​

Upon returning to the village, he faced unemployment and remained jobless for some time. As he couldn’t find a job, he started mulling over opening his own enterprise or small business.

He visited the District Industries Department office to gather information about various government schemes. It was during this visit that he learned about the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).​

Under the PMEGP scheme, there are provisions for government subsidies ranging from 15 per cent to 35 per cent, in addition to bank loans, to facilitate the setting up of small and medium-sized enterprises. The scheme offers financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakhs for projects valued at up to ₹25 lakhs, enabling young entrepreneurs to set up their own industries.​

Ankur Abhishek decided to embark on a pasta-manufacturing venture. He applied under the PMEGP scheme and, upon approval, purchased a pasta-making machine. Initially, he commenced production on a small scale; however, through sheer hard work and dedication, his business gradually expanded.​

Today, his pasta unit has evolved from a small outlet to a mini-enterprise. Pasta is produced daily at their facility and supplied to markets in the neighbouring districts of Nawada, Munger, Nalanda, and Lakhisarai. The demand has steadily increased over the years, generating substantial profits for his business.​

Ankur Abhishek shares that he initially faced numerous challenges but never lost heart. Today, approximately 8 to 9 workers are employed at his factory.​

He credits the PMEGP scheme for his success. He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating that this scheme is an excellent initiative for young people like him.​

--IANS

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