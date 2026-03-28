Bihar: Anant Singh met Lalan Singh in Patna ​

Patna, March 28 (IANS) In a politically significant development, JD(U) MLA Anant Singh met Union Panchayati Raj Minister and party MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, in Patna on Saturday.​

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During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the prevailing political situation in Bihar, especially after Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha.​

Now, all eyes are on Nitish Kumar, whether he is resigning from the post of the Member of the Legislative Council till March 30 or not.​

Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, and, as per constitutional provisions, he must resign from one of his posts within 14 days. If he refuses to resign from the MLC post, his Rajya Sabha membership will be cancelled.​

The meeting took place at Lalan Singh’s residence and, although sources described it as a courtesy call, it is being viewed as important in the current political context in Bihar.​

Anant Singh, the influential MLA from Mokama, was recently released on conditional bail in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case.​

He was arrested on November 1, 2025, at his residence in Ladma, Barh, following an incident during the 2025 Bihar Assembly election campaign.​

He spent nearly 4 months in jail before the Patna High Court granted him bail on March 23.​

The single-judge bench, led by Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra, granted him relief with strict conditions.​

The court warned that any attempt to influence witnesses or interfere with the investigation could result in the immediate cancellation of his bail.​

Additionally, Singh has been directed to remain present at all court hearings.​

According to the case details, Anant Singh was an accused in Dularchand Yadav’s murder case.​

However, the post-mortem report indicated that the death was caused by severe physical assault and being run over by a vehicle.​

The report highlighted multiple critical injuries, including broken ribs and damaged lungs. Furthermore, the police investigation did not conclusively establish his presence at the crime scene, which played a key role in the court granting bail.

--IANS

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