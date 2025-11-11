Bihar: Additional forces at strategic places post Delhi blast

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Following the deadly blast incident in Delhi’s Red Fort area, security has been tightened across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar, with Patna placed on a high alert.

In Bihar’s capital, Patna Police, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have launched intensive search operations at crowded and sensitive locations.

Security measures have been significantly strengthened at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna Junction, Mahavir Temple, bus stands, and other high-footfall areas.

Officials said every individual and vehicle entering or leaving these locations is being thoroughly checked.

The highest level of security has been enforced at the Patna Airport, where additional police personnel and CISF teams have been deployed.

Passengers and their baggage are being screened at multiple checkpoints, while surveillance drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor all activity, including parking zones and approach roads.

Meanwhile, Patna Police, supported by Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), are carrying out joint operations at Patna Junction.

The bomb disposal squad and ATS teams remain stationed at key points for immediate response.

Security forces are conducting checks on vehicles, inspecting luggage, and monitoring all crowded places in the city.

Officials confirmed that Patna remains on high alert as a precautionary measure following the Delhi blast.

A high alert has been issued in Gopalganj district of Bihar as well, which shares its border with Uttar Pradesh, following intelligence inputs and heightened security concerns after the Delhi blast incident.

Security has been significantly increased at key locations, including the Thawe Durga Temple and Thawe Junction, two of the most crowded spots in the district.

Police teams, accompanied by bomb disposal squads and metal detector units, conducted extensive checks of tourists’ luggage and belongings. Intensive search operations are also underway across hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, and public gathering areas in the district.

Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Dixit is personally supervising the security operations.

Following the high alert issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar has instructed all district police superintendents to enhance vigilance at major tourist locations, railway stations, and public places.

In compliance, the Gopalganj Police have fortified security arrangements across all sensitive zones in the district.

According to official sources, Gopalganj district has in the past been linked to suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.

Several suspects, including Sheikh Abdul Naim, were arrested here by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in earlier operations.

In light of the Delhi incident, security agencies have intensified monitoring in and around the district.

Meanwhile, the Railway Police Force (RPF), Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a joint security operation at Siwan Junction railway station on Monday night.

The teams thoroughly searched the station premises, platforms, and surrounding areas as part of the state-wide security review.

