Bihar: 668 accused, 428 convicted in criminal cases in October

Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) The Patna Police have arrested 668 accused persons in various criminal cases, including murders, rapes, dacoities, theft, chain and mobile snatching, and NDPS-related cases in October this year, of which 428 have been convicted through effective monitoring, coordinated investigation, and timely court processes, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

"Under the direction of the Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna, Kartikeya K. Sharma, strict action is being taken against criminals involved in serious and heinous offences. This is a significant achievement toward making the judicial process faster and more result-oriented," the Spokesperson added.

The majority of the cases occurred in Bikram, Patliputra, Digha, Barh, Maner, Ghoswari and Fatuha police station areas.

According to the police, quick arrests, collection of technical and scientific evidence, high-quality investigation, and timely submission of charge sheets have played a crucial role in securing convictions.

Continuous monitoring by designated officers, along with coordinated efforts involving the court in charge, public prosecutors, custodian police officers, and other units, ensured that essential evidence and key witnesses were presented before the court without delay.

The Spokesperson also underlined the important role played by the court in ensuring the swift disposal of serious cases.

Through sensitivity, promptness, micro-examination of evidence, timely recording of witness statements, guidance to the prosecution, and regular oversight, the judiciary has strengthened Patna Police's efforts in crime control.

"Patna Police expresses its gratitude to the Court for this," the Spokesperson said.

Officials added that strong evidence, thorough investigation, and consistent monitoring have ensured quick justice for victims.

"Timely convictions not only provide relief to complainants but also help create a deterrent atmosphere, instilling fear among criminals and contributing to a decline in heinous crimes. Along with this, the victim was given compensation in some of the cases," he said.

"Patna Police has assured citizens that this strict action against crime will continue. The department emphasised that its top priority is not only to ensure stringent punishment for offenders but also to further strengthen the sense of safety, security, and public trust across the city," he added.

--IANS

ajk/khz