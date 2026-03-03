Bihar: 37 constables suspended for remaining absent from duty on Holi

Patna, March 3 (IANS) A major police action ahead of Holi has created a stir in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

Superintendent of Police Swaran Prabhat has suspended 37 constables with immediate effect for remaining absent from duty without prior notice.

According to sources, police personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order during the sensitive festival period.

In this context, unauthorised absence was treated as serious indiscipline.

The SP made it clear that negligence during festival duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The district police have issued strong warnings against hooliganism and anti-social activities during Holi.

Flag marches were conducted across multiple police station areas to instil confidence among citizens and deter miscreants.

Police officials said patrolling has been intensified, especially in sensitive areas.

The Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been placed on high alert, and special surveillance is being maintained.

Authorities have also warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who violate prohibition laws or disturb public peace.

The suspension of 37 constables is being seen as a strong message from the district police chief that indiscipline and dereliction of duty will not be tolerated.

Extensive security arrangements have been made across Bihar, including the capital city of Patna, as Holi coincides with Ramadan this year.

Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), on Monday, had issued strict instructions to all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Pankaj Darad, Additional Director General (Law and Order) at Bihar Police Headquarters, stated that Quick Response Teams will be deployed from district headquarters down to subdivision levels.

Around 30,000 additional police personnel have been mobilised, along with the Bihar Special Armed Police (B-SAP), the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and paramilitary forces.

Vajra vehicles, water cannons, and other crowd-control equipment have been strategically positioned to handle any emergency.

The administration has taken preventive action against approximately 1.33 lakh individuals since February.

Officials emphasised that there will be zero tolerance for anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony or law and order during the festival period.

With heightened vigilance and strict internal accountability, the administration aims to ensure that Holi celebrations across Bihar remain peaceful and harmonious.

--IANS

ajk/uk