Big Reform: Jagdambika Pal after Parliament passes Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday hailed the "big reform" of Parliament passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 stating that Waqf properties will not be registered in a portal that will be launched by the minority affairs ministry soon.

Rajya Sabha approved the Bill in the early hours today with 128 members voting in favour of it while 95 members voted against the legislation. The Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the Bill for around 12 hours. The Lok Sabha already approved the Bill.

The BJP MP Pal said that the Waqf board failed to open universities and hospitals on properties which are for poor Muslims. He further said that only a few people have managed to benefit from the same instead of the poor.

"It is a big reform... The properties that are donated to Waqf are for the poor Muslims, widows, and children. However, the Waqf board has failed to open any university, hospital or college in the entire country, and none of the poor have benefitted from it but only a few people in positions. Now, the Waqf properties will be registered. The central government's Minority Ministry will launch a portal," Pal, the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, told ANI.

The BJP leader said that a committee appointed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) would audit the properties, which belong to Waqf.

"A committee appointed by the CAG will audit the properties of Waqf. Congress and their alliance parties are alleging us, but we are writing a new chapter in history, and all should welcome that," he added.

Slamming the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Muslim Law Boards, amid strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, for trying to create "dispute", Pal said that they told people to offer Namaz while wearing black band. He added that it was a "black day" only for Congress since Muslims have lauded the government.

"It's neither a black day nor will there be any dispute. They tried to create a dispute--be it the All India Muslim Personal Law Board or Owaisi. They asked the people to offer Namaz by wearing a black band. They tried everything to create instability during the pious Ramazan month. If it's a black day, this is for Congress only. Muslim brothers and sisters have thanked the government that now the poor will get their rights," Pal said.

Earlier today, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati registered her opposition to the recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that the central government's attempt to clear the bill in "haste" was "inappropriate".

She said that her party would support the Muslim community if the government "misuse" the legislation.

"The sad thing is that the government brought this bill in great haste and got it passed, which is not appropriate, and now that this bill has been passed, if governments misuse it, then the party will fully support the Muslim community, meaning that in such a case, the party does not agree with this bill," Mayawati posted on X.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it would benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.

Replying to the over 12-hour debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated into the revised bill.

Rijiju said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill.

The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)