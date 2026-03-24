Bhupesh Baghel terms Assam polls 'real vs fake Congress' fight, targets CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 24 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday, sharpened his attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, describing the upcoming Assembly elections as a battle between the "real" and the "fake" Congress.

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Addressing reporters here, Baghel said the electoral contest in Assam is no longer a conventional BJP versus Congress fight, but an ideological struggle within the Congress.

He alleged that while the "real Congress" is being led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, the "fake Congress" is being led by Chief Minister Sarma.

"The people of Assam will choose between the original Congress ideology and those who have abandoned it for political convenience," Baghel said, expressing confidence that voters would rally behind the Congress under Gogoi's leadership.

The senior Congress leader also pointed to recent political developments, claiming that several leaders who were once associated with the Congress have shifted allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are now contesting the upcoming elections.

He said this trend reflects an ideological divide rather than a simple party contest.

Baghel, who is serving as the Congress' election observer for Assam, asserted that there is a growing pro-Congress sentiment across the state.

According to Congress leader Baghel, the leadership change in the state unit has created a "new political atmosphere", with people looking for an alternative to the current BJP government.

He also accused the ruling BJP government of indulging in "misgovernance and intimidation", and alleged corruption at higher levels.

The BJP, however, has repeatedly rejected such allegations.

Chief Minister Sarma, who had been a top Congress leader in Assam and served as a Minister in successive Congress governments between 2001 and 2015, joined the BJP in August 2015 and later rose to become the Chief Minister.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4, as per the Election Commission of India.

--IANS

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