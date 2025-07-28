Bhupesh Baghel slams Chhattisgarh CM over conversion bill proposal

Raipur, July 28 (IANS) Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday criticised Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s announcement of a new law on religious conversion, questioning the necessity of such legislation when a similar law already exists.

Baghel accused the BJP-led state government of political posturing and ignorance of legislative history.

The comments came after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while addressing the Hindu National Convention in Chhattisgarh, declared that his government is drafting a new law to curb religious conversions in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Bhupesh Baghel said, “Vishnu Deo Sai holds the constitutional post of Chief Minister, and yet he is unaware that a law on religious conversion was already passed during former CM Raman Singh’s tenure. The bill was presented in the Assembly on August 2, 2006, and passed the very next day on August 3. But it has been stuck between Raj Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan ever since. Has he even tried to find out its status?”

“Why is the BJP government talking about bringing in a new law when one already exists but has not been implemented?” Baghel added.

“Just enforce the law that was passed. Vishnu Deo Sai seems completely unaware. He doesn’t even know that the earlier bill was approved by the Assembly.”

Baghel further reacted as the two Catholic nuns from Kerala were arrested in Chhattisgarh.

“There is no law and order left in Chhattisgarh. People are being arrested without proper investigation. Complaints should lead to inquiries, not immediate arrests. Venugopal has even written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister about this alarming situation,” Baghel said.

Earlier, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal alleged that attacks on minorities have seen a rampant increase under BJP-ruled states.

Baghel accused the BJP of deliberately targeting minority communities.

“Whether it’s Christians, Muslims, or Sikhs, they are all being harassed to polarise the majority vote bank. That’s the real motive behind these aggressive actions. These concerns have also been raised in Parliament, where protests have taken place against such tactics.”

Baghel further alleged a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Every week, ten murders happen. Incidents of firing are increasing. What kind of governance is this? And look at Raipur - the same IG remains untouched, while SPs and SHOs are transferred. No one dares question the IG because he doesn’t answer the Chief Minister or even someone above him. The Chief Minister doesn’t dare to transfer him," he added.

--IANS

jk/dan