Bhupesh Baghel reiterates attack on CM Sarma, says Assam poll contest between ‘real Congress’ and 'fake Congress'

Raipur, March 26 (IANS) Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel shared his views on Assam's politics and campaign dynamics ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. In a chat with IANS on Thursday, he spoke about Congress strategy, ongoing exchanges with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the broader mood among voters.

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Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4, as per the Election Commission of India.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Baghel said, "Corruption is at its peak in Assam under the leadership of CM Sarma. His arrogance is at its peak. The public will break his arrogance on the April 9 (date of polling for Assam polls)", adding: "There is chaos within the BJP."

Baghel, who is also Congress' election observer for Assam, reiterated his previous allegation that while the "real Congress" is being led by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, the "fake Congress" is being led by Chief Minister Sarma.

Baghel, the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, said, "Since the BJP leaders have realised that they are not contesting, the real political battle in Assam is between the ‘real Congress’ and the ‘fake Congress'. The real Congress is being led by Gaurav Gogoi, while the ‘fake Congress' is being led by Himanta Biswa Sarma."

He had previously asserted that there is a growing 'pro-Congress' sentiment across Assam.

The former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also expressed his disappointment over the Assam CM's latest remark regarding the Congress.

"He has lost his mind. I will separately do a press conference on this in Assam," Baghel said.

While speaking to reporters in Nagaon, CM Sarma on Wednesday said, "The Congress will form governments in Pakistan and Bangladesh, but it will never be able to form a government in Assam."

The Assam Chief Minister had allegedly claimed that the Congress has no political future in India.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Chief Minister Sarma had also accused the Congress leaders of indulging in irresponsible politics.

Chief Minister Sarma, who had been a top Congress leader in Assam and served as a Minister in successive Congress governments between 2001 and 2015, joined the BJP in August 2015 and later rose to become the Chief Minister of Assam.

--IANS

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