Bhupen Borah set to join BJP on Feb 22, holds meeting with Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 17 (IANS) In a major political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, following his high-profile meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the former’s Ghoramara residence in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The meeting between Sarma and Borah has triggered intense political speculation across the state, coming just a day after Borah tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress.

Sarma personally visited Borah’s residence in the Ghoramara area of the city, where he was welcomed by Borah’s family members with a traditional ‘aarti’, a gesture widely seen as carrying strong political symbolism.

Although the Congress high command did not immediately accept Borah’s resignation and made efforts to persuade him to reconsider his decision, Borah sought time to review his position.

Subsequent deliberations within the party, however, failed to reverse his decision, paving the way for his formal induction into the BJP later this week.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma had publicly stated that the BJP’s doors were open for Borah and had hinted that the ruling party would facilitate a “safe seat” for him in the forthcoming Assembly elections, if he decides to switch sides.

These remarks, coupled with the meeting, further fuelled speculation of an imminent political shift.

Borah’s exit is being viewed as a significant setback for the Congress in Assam, particularly at a time when the party is struggling with internal dissent, leadership uncertainty and organisational challenges ahead of the polls.

As a former state Congress chief and a prominent political figure, Borah’s move is expected to have a considerable impact on the party’s electoral prospects.

With Borah’s formal joining scheduled for February 22, the development signals a possible realignment in Assam’s political equations.

Political observers believe the move could strengthen the BJP’s consolidation strategy in the state while further weakening the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections, which are widely expected to be held later this year.

--IANS

tdr/uk