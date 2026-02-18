Bhupen Borah has lost morale, says Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 18 (IANS) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement that Borah would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22.

Read More

Reacting to the development, Gogoi described Borah as a "shrewd leader" and said he no longer deserved to speak on issues concerning the Congress party.

"Bhupen Borah has lost the moral authority to talk about the Congress," Gogoi said, adding that Borah had repeatedly sworn that he would never join the BJP.

"He had taken an oath saying he would not go to the BJP, but now he himself is moving towards the party," Gogoi remarked.

Gogoi also expressed strong resentment over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks describing Borah as a "Hindu leader". He said such statements were divisive and aimed at creating communal polarisation in the state’s political discourse.

"At a time when Assam needs inclusive politics, the Chief Minister is trying to push a dangerous narrative by branding leaders with religious labels," Gogoi said.

Interestingly, Gogoi also stated that Borah’s decision to leave the Congress had, in a way, brought clarity to the party’s political direction.

"Those who lack ideological commitment are free to go. The Congress will move ahead with leaders who believe in its values," he said.

Chief Minister Sarma on Tuesday announced that Bhupen Kumar Borah would formally join the BJP on February 22, terming it a major political development ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Borah, who served as APCC president until last year, had earlier resigned from the Congress, triggering intense political speculation.

While Borah has also publicly confirmed his decision, multiple BJP leaders have mentioned that preparations are underway for his induction into the ruling party.

The development has further intensified political churn in Assam's opposition landscape. they said.

--IANS

tdr/svn