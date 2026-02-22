Bhubaneswar IRS officer booked for alleged sexual assault, police launch probe

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (IANS) A day after the disturbing incident of gang rape of a minor student by her teachers at a private school in Kendrapara district came to light, fresh reports emerged on Sunday regarding a complaint filed by one woman alleging sexual abuse by a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Bhubaneswar, further shocked the state.

Acting on the complaint lodged on February 19, the Commissionerate Police has launched an investigation into the allegations by registering a case in this regard on February 20.

The victim woman, who hails from Kujanga in Jagatsinghpur district, alleged in her complaint that she along with the accused’s cousin sister had gone to the IRS officer’s official quarters at Satsang Vihar under Saheed Nagar police station area on January 15.

Meanwhile, the young woman was left alone in the quarters as the IRS officer’s wife and cousin reportedly went out for some work. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused IRS officer allegedly showed some objectionable contents on his laptop and insisted that she keep sexual relations with him. The victim lady later claimed that upon her denial, the accused raped her after locking the door. She initially did not divulge anything fearing social stigma.

She also claimed that the accused clicked some objectionable photos of her and used those to blackmail her into keeping a relationship with him, which she denied.

The victim, however, claimed that after the accused made viral her objectionable photos, she was forced to file a complaint with the police in this regard.

Answering to queries on the incident, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh on Sunday told media persons that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated, and that anyone found guilty would face consequences, while no one would be punished merely on the basis of accusations.

