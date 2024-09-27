"Bhrashtachar Ke Bhaijaan...": BJP takes jibe at Congress over alleged MUDA 'scam'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday criticized the Karnataka Congress for withdrawing its support for a CBI investigation into the alleged MUDA "scam", accusing the party of turning into "Bhrashtachar Ke Bhaijaan" instead of running a "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan."

Addressing a press conference, Poonawalla questioned the moral basis for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to remain in office, alleging that the Congress party's governance revolves around benefiting their family members through corrupt practices.

"Congress is a 'zameen se judi hui' party. Wherever they come into power, they register land in the names of their relatives--be it National Herald, 'Damad' in Haryana, or the wife in Karnataka. They make their family members the beneficiaries and, hence, it is called a 'zameen se judi hui' party," he said.

Poonawalla went on to allege that the Congress party's modus operandi is to loot the public after coming into power.

"After the MUDA scam worth crores of rupees was disclosed in Karnataka, Congress has acted like a certified 'lootera'. To save themselves from the hands of the law, they withdrew the general consent of the CBI. They are behaving like professional thieves. The Congress party's approach has shifted to stealing first and then acting with impunity. This attitude toward corruption evident not just in Karnataka but has become pervasive throughout the entire country," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla remarked that the Congress party's primary objective had become committing corruption first and then playing the victim card after a court order. "They would oppose the agencies by any means necessary to prevent them from entering, as they believed that looting was their birthright. Congress party being the party of thieves was fleeing like a professional criminal and had withdrawn their general consent for a CBI investigation to keep the agency from entering the state altogether," he added.

Poonawalla also alleged that Congress leaders insulted and verbally abused the Karnataka governor.

"Recently, the Chief Minister of Karnataka has faced three strikes. First, the Governor characterized the MUDA scam as a significant scandal and agreed to its investigation. The second strike came from an order issued by the Karnataka High Court, while the third strike was from a Special Court that ordered the filing of an FIR against the Chief Minister. Despite these three strikes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party exhibited three notable reactions. They initially questioned the judgment of the discerning and diligent Governor Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, who belongs to the SC community. A Congress leader went so far as to insult the Governor, verbally abuse him, and issue threats against him," he said.

Poonawalla pointed out that despite the High Court's order, the Congress party continues to question the Governor's judgment.

"The Congress party, which claims to run a 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' and speaks grandly about freedom of the press and speech, when confronted, arrogantly pushed a reporter's microphone away and questioned who the reporter was to ask such questions. This shows that Congress isn't running a 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan,' but rather is a 'Bhrashtachar Ke Bhaijaan,' a 'Media Ko Dhamki Ki Dukaan,' and a 'SC Samaj Ke Governor Ka Apmaan Karne Ki Dukaan'," he said.

Poonawalla further mentioned that the third response, which came yesterday, was that the Congress party, acting like professional looters, directly withdrew the general consent for the CBI.

"This move by the Karnataka Congress government reveals a guilty mindset--it's a clear attempt to block the CBI to avoid investigation. The Congress government was formed in Karnataka in May 2023, but now, in September 2024, they suddenly claim the CBI is acting vindictively?" he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Karnataka government withdrew open consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe in the state.

—ANI