Bhopal, Jabalpur ban e-rickshaw on key routes, ferrying school children

Bhopal, July 23 (IANS) In a sweeping move aimed at enhancing road safety and easing traffic congestion, the Madhya Pradesh administration has imposed a ban on e-rickshaws across several key routes and functions in the state capital and other districts.

The decision, which comes into effect this week, follows recommendations from the District Road Safety Committee and has stirred debate among commuters and transport operators.

The most immediate impact is felt in Bhopal and Jabalpur, where e-rickshaws have been prohibited from ferrying schoolchildren.

District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh cited safety concerns, noting that many of these vehicles are operated by unlicensed or underage drivers and lack proper registration.

“E-rickshaws are unsafe for transporting school children. Their safety is our top priority,” Singh stated, warning that schools violating the directive will face strict action.

Similarly Jabalpur collector has issued an order banning e-rickshaws to ferry school children in the district referring guidelines issued by High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

The ban also extends to 12 major VVIP and high-traffic corridors in the city of Bhopal, including stretches from Raj Bhavan to Polytechnic Crossing, Hamidia Road, Link Road 1, and the GG Flyover.

These routes were identified as congestion hotspots where e-rickshaws often disrupt traffic flow and pose risks due to their lightweight and unstable design.

Authorities have launched an awareness campaign to educate drivers, schools, and parents about the new rules.

For the first week, enforcement will focus on guidance rather than penalties, allowing time for alternative transport arrangements.

However, violators may face fines and vehicle impoundment once the grace period ends.

The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to regulate informal transport modes and improve urban mobility.

With over 14,000 registered e-rickshaws in Bhopal alone -- many of which operate outside legal norms -- the administration aims to bring order to a sector that has grown rapidly but remains loosely governed.

While some residents have welcomed the move as a step toward safer roads, others worry about the impact on last-mile connectivity and livelihoods of e-rickshaw drivers.

Officials say operational guidelines are being drafted to ensure fair regulation and explore safer alternatives for school transport. As the ban rolls out, the city braces for a transition that could reshape its urban transport landscape.

