Bhojshala case: MP High Court judges to personally visit disputed site

Indore, March 16 (IANS) Judges of the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court will personally visit the disputed Bhojshala site before the next hearing in the matter.

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The division bench made it clear that it intends to conduct a “personal inspection” of the disputed site prior to the next hearing.

In its order, the court explicitly stated that the bench will visit the site personally before the next date of hearing and that no other individuals will be permitted to accompany the judges during the inspection.

The bench, comprising Justice Vijay Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, made the observation while outlining the next steps in the case.

The judges further observed that the Supreme Court has already issued a clear directive for the expeditious disposal of the matter.

Quoting the apex court’s mandate in the order, the bench noted that the Supreme Court has directed that the matter be heard and decided as expeditiously as possible.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for April 2.

During the proceedings held on Monday, the division bench heard detailed suggestions and objections submitted by both the petitioners and the respondents on the comprehensive report prepared by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

It was also recorded that five related petitions are being heard together in this batch.

Recalling its earlier order dated February 23, the court had directed all parties to file their objections, opinions, suggestions and recommendations on the ASI survey report within two weeks.

The ASI had carried out a detailed scientific investigation and survey of the entire complex over a period of 100 days, commencing on March 22, 2024.

The bench further recorded in its order that the Supreme Court, on January 22, had directed the Indore Bench to take up the hearing within three weeks.

During the previous proceedings, the court had observed that the sealed survey report had already been opened and copies furnished to all parties, rendering any further opening of the document before the court unnecessary.

The development marks a significant step in the decades-old dispute, with the court now set to examine the ASI findings on the ground after hearing the parties’ submissions.

The judges’ personal visit is expected to provide greater clarity before the matter proceeds further.

--IANS

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