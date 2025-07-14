Bharat Vikas Parishad: HM Amit Shah hails it as a bridge between duty and nation-building

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Bharat Vikas Parishad is not merely an institution but a unifying idea deeply rooted in the Indian ethos, said Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the 63rd Foundation Day celebration of the Parishad in New Delhi, and described its six-decade journey as a testament to the constructive power of organised service, cultural values, and civic engagement.

He underscored the organisation’s pivotal role in strengthening India’s social and cultural fabric through grassroots initiatives.

HM Shah asserted that the Parishad’s approach - linking service with organisation and culture with nation-building - remains highly relevant in today’s context.

He further connected its mission with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national development goals for 2047, which include liberation from colonial mindsets, pride in heritage, unity, and a strong sense of civic duty.

He praised the Parishad for acting as a bridge between those who wish to serve and those in need, affirming its role in empowering communities without seeking recognition.

The Union Home Minister also paid tribute to freedom fighter Hemam Neelmani Singh of Manipur, who was posthumously honoured at the event.

Inspired by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Singh joined the Azad Hind Fauj in 1944 and later dedicated his life to education, service, and linguistic unity.

Shah recalled Singh’s enduring influence on youth in Manipur, particularly in promoting Hindi as a bridge language.

Highlighting the Parishad’s national footprint, HM Shah noted that it now operates in 412 districts, with over 1,600 branches and 84,000 affiliated families.

He commended its grassroots efforts, including disaster relief, blood donation drives, and cultural education camps.

HM Shah also reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Reflecting on the past decade, he cited key achievements under PM Modi’s leadership, such as financial inclusion, improved sanitation, expanded housing access, and women’s empowerment through schemes like the Mudra Yojana.

He concluded by affirming the continued relevance of service-driven organisations in shaping India’s future, noting that their quiet, sustained efforts remain essential to national progress.

