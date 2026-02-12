'Bharat Bandh': Normal life unaffected in Bengal; banks partially hit

Kolkata, Feb 12 (IANS) Normal life remained largely unaffected in West Bengal on Thursday despite the nationwide strike call given by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against what they described as the anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies of the central government. However, banking services and certain industrial pockets witnessed partial disruption.

Members of trade unions, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), who have also raised a “Save Bengal” call in the state, staged demonstrations outside factories in Durgapur in West Burdwan district and Haldia in East Midnapore district.

Banking operations in several public and private sector banks across the state were affected owing to the strike. However, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported normal functioning.

Bank Employees Federation of India General Secretary Debasish Basu Chaudhury told reporters that the strike was successful in the banking sector across the state. He claimed that services in most public and private sector banks were hit. According to him, SBI employees did not participate in the strike but extended moral support.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Port authorities said cargo handling and other port activities, including loading and unloading operations, continued as usual.

The jute sector, on the other hand, reported partial disruption, with several mills either remaining shut or operating partially due to the strike.

Public transportation in the state was not affected, as it was kept outside the purview of the strike in view of the ongoing state school board examinations.

The strike was backed by the Left Front and Left-affiliated employees’ federations. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu had issued a statement last week announcing the alliance’s support to the strike and urging people to make it a success.

A group of trade unions had announced the nationwide strike on January 9 to register their protest against the central government’s alleged anti-worker and anti-farmer policies.

--IANS

sch/pgh