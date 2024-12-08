Bhagwant Mann is having some sort of alliance with the central govt alleges Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

New Delhi: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has criticized the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab, accusing it of having a secret alliance with the central government.

Pandher also sought to know why the state government is stopping the media, despite claiming to support farmers and labourers.

He alleged that the Punjab government was attempting to hide the central government's actions, and demanded that the Chief Minister Mann and Arvind Kejriwal should explain themselves.

"We used to say that Bhagwant Mann government is having some sort of alliance with the central government. Today, the way media is being stopped, the CM and Arvind Kejriwal should come forward and explain this. They (AAP) say that they are with farmers and labourers, then why they are stopping the media? Bhagwant Mann government's face has been exposed. Earlier we were against the central govt only, but now we have to deal with the state government also The Punjab government is trying to put a shutter on what is being done by the central government...," he said.

According to farmer leader Pandher, a group of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi today at 12 noon. The farmers are protesting various demands at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border.

Ahead of the protest by farmers, SSP Patiala issued a memorandum cautioning the media against interfering in farmers' matters, citing a specific incident on December 6, 2024, that violated statutory provisions, and urging mediapersons to maintain a safe distance while fulfilling their responsibilities.

SSP Patiala, Nanak Singh said, "Media has not been stopped. We have no such intentions. But, it was needed to brief the media. Last time we came to know that three to four media people were injured. To avoid that we briefed the media... We will try not to let this happen - but if someone gets injured, we have our medical team for evacuation." (ANI)