Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and said that Lord Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people all around the world.

"We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised on non-violence, truth and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world. His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they have excelled in different walks of life and contributed to societal well-being," PM Modi posted on X.

He further said that the Union government will always work to fulfil the vision of Bhagwan Mahavir.

"Last year, we conferred the status of Classical Language on Prakrit, a decision which received a lot of appreciation," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the message given by Lord Mahavir will continue to guide human society.

"Greetings of Lord Mahavir Jayanti to all countrymen. The messages of truth, non-violence, compassion and social harmony given by Lord Mahavir Ji will continue to guide human society for eternity. I pray to Lord Mahavir Ji for the welfare of all," Shah posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Lord Mahavir's ideals continue to inspire the people to build a just, peaceful and inclusive society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I bow to Bhagwan Mahavir and recall his timeless message of Ahimsa, truth and compassion. His ideals continue to inspire us to build a just, peaceful and inclusive society. My heartfelt greetings to everyone on this sacred day," Singh posted on X.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda said that Lord Mahavir's divine teachings and great thoughts will always remain relevant for a non-violent society.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of 24th Jain Tirthankar Lord Mahavir, the eternal symbol of sacrifice, penance and peace. His works for establishing non-violence, truth, celibacy and non-possession in the society are immortal. They will continue to show the path of welfare of humanity to the entire world for ages. The life of Lord Mahavir Ji, dedicated to the creation of a civilized society and world welfare, is always inspiring. His divine teachings and great thoughts will always remain relevant for a non-violent society," Nadda posted on X.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born in 615 BC in a royal family and was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. It will be celebrated on April 10, according to Mahavir Samvat.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence is of great significance in the world today. (ANI)