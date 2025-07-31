'Bhagwa aatankwad' was political conspiracy to appease Islamic terrorists: Uma Bharti

Bhopal, July 31 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday reacted to the verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, claiming that the theory of "Hindu terrorism" was a fabricated political conspiracy aimed at appeasing Islamic terrorists and consolidating vote banks.

Speaking to IANS, Bharti welcomed the acquittal of all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court

"I may not know all the accused personally, but I knew Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Colonel Purohit. From the very beginning, it was clear they were not guilty. There was a calculated plot to create the narrative of ‘Hindu terrorism’ to please Islamic terrorists and secure a certain vote bank. Congress leaders were blindly following that agenda," she told IANS.

BJP leader further claimed the entire episode was politically driven and ideologically motivated.

"To appease a particular section and please terrorist sympathisers, the term ‘saffron terror’ was coined. Innocent people were humiliated, falsely accused, and tortured in custody. I condemn those behind this conspiracy and demand they seek forgiveness from the entire nation," she added.

She further accused senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of being the father of this narrative.

"Digvijaya Singh was operating under the directions of Rahul Gandhi. They popularised the term ‘saffron terror’ and, to justify it, falsely implicated innocent people. These accused were subjected to mental and physical torture. I had met Pragya in Nashik; she was in a terrible state and had suffered immensely. Yet, she stood her ground, even in the face of death, and refused to name innocent people just to end her own suffering," Bharti said.

BJP leader further emphasised, “There is no colour to terrorism. Terror has no religion, no caste, no identity. To associate it with a faith was a gross injustice.”

When asked if Digvijaya Singh should apologise, Bharti responded, “Not just an apology. There must be legal action taken against him, Rahul Gandhi, and P. Chidambaram. They must be held accountable for what they did to these innocent people.”

Meanwhile, the NIA court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. The court dropped all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The blast occurred on September 29, 2008, in Malegaon in Maharashtra during the holy month of Ramzan and just before Navratri. A bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded near Bhikku Chowk mosque, killing six people and injuring over 100.

The court, which had reserved its judgment on April 19, cited the vast volume of evidence -- over one lakh pages -- and lengthy testimonies from 323 witnesses (34 of whom turned hostile) as factors in the delay. All accused, including Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Purohit, and retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, had been out on bail.

Initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the probe was transferred to the NIA in 2011.

--IANS

