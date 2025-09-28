Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex to be opened soon, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday, paid floral tribute to 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary and said that Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of the legendary martyr, will be dedicated soon.

He said that the work on this complex is going on in full swing and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 51.70 crore as a tribute to Bhagat Singh.

The Chief Minister added that the iconic martyr sacrificed his life to liberate India from the chains of foreign imperialism.

He said that this ambitious project will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations to serve the country selflessly, adding this significant initiative aims to preserve and promote the unparalleled legacy of this great son of the soil.

He emphasised that the complex will not merely be a structural monument, but an unforgettable experience as visitors will witness glimpses of Bhagat Singh's supreme sacrifice for the motherland, his intellectual depth, and his courageous spirit.

Chief Minister Mann reiterated that the monument will feature a grand thematic gate, a 350-metre-long heritage street connecting the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Museum to his ancestral house, narrating the life journey of Shaheed-e-Azam and India's freedom struggle through sculptures, 2D/3D wall art, and mannequins, capturing the essence of colonial-era India.

He said that it will also have a 700-seat fully air-conditioned auditorium with a model of Bhagat Singh's ancestral home in Lyallpur (now in Pakistan) is being constructed.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said the ancestral home of Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan is being restored and preserved with digital recreation of the freedom fighter's courtroom trial is being developed to take visitors back in time and showcase his revolutionary fervour.

Mann added the existing library is being modernised and digitised to offer an immersive experience, adding that other facilities at the complex will include a tourist facilitation centre, cottages, horticultural landscaping, a musical fountain, and ample parking space.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and also paid floral tributes at the memorial of the great martyr's father, Sardar Kishan Singh.

