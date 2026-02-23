Bengaluru rape case twist: Now extortion complaint filed against victim & journalist

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) A fresh turn of events into the gang rape case reported in Bengaluru by a 19-year-old college student, now one of the accused has filed an FIR against the woman and a journalist in the city, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint filed by 34-year-old Nikhil H.D., who has been named as one of the accused in the case, the Malleshwaram police have registered an FIR, police added.

Nikhil approached the police before the victim.

The FIR based on Nikhil's complaint was filed on February 21, while the FIR regarding the alleged drugging and gang rape was registered on February 22.

Police have booked a case under Section 66(D) (cheating by personation using computer resources or communication devices) of the Information Technology Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) read with Section 3(5) (criminal liability for acts done in furtherance of common intention) against the victim in the gang rape case, as well as against journalist Imran and others.

In his complaint, Nikhil said that he deals in the sale of second-hand cars for his livelihood, adding that he had taken a villa in Jakkur on lease and rented it out on a one-day basis.

According to Nikhil, from February 14 to 16, his friend Deekshan had booked the villa for a Valentine's Day party.

He said he joined the party at around 2 a.m., and during the introductions, Deekshan's female friend and the victim were introduced to him.

Nikhil told the police, "While we were partying at the villa, the victim spoke openly and said that her parents were getting divorced and that her father was suffering from cancer, which was making her very sad. She said she was going into depression and shared personal matters. She moved close to me and touched me. I asked her not to behave with me in that manner."

"After the party, when we were leaving, the victim asked me to drop her off. After getting into the car, she again spoke closely and claimed that she was a 'sugar baby' and needed a 'sugar daddy'. She asked me to inform her through a message if I knew someone. I told her I would let her know and dropped her near a bakery in Rajajinagar."

He also said, "On February 18, I saw the victim making allegations on Instagram that she had been drugged and gang-raped. Three to four days later, a person named Imran called me, claiming to be the Crime Chief of a Kannada news channel. He told me to come to a specific place and pay money to the victim to give her justice. He said that otherwise he had prepared a promo and would broadcast it, which would tarnish my image."

Nikhil has sought legal action against the persons concerned, alleging that they attempted to extort money from him.

The 19-year-old private college student in Bengaluru has alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped by her boyfriend and his friend earlier this month.

A case has been registered at the Amruthahalli Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 64 (repeat rape offence), 70(1) (gang rape), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, the victim, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is pursuing journalism and psychology at a reputed college in Bengaluru.

She had been staying at a PG hostel with a female friend for the past five months.

The victim had alleged that during the Valentine's Day party, accused persons forcibly put a rose-coloured tablet into her mouth. Within 10 minutes, she said her body began to feel hot, she started sweating, her head began spinning, and her vision became blurred.

When the victim regained consciousness, she found herself partially clothed.

Nikhil was lying beside the victim with his hand on her chest.

Shocked, the victim pushed Nikhil away, covered herself with a bedsheet and asked about Dickson.

Nikhil allegedly went out and returned with another accused Dickson while she was still in a semi-conscious state.

The victim has alleged that the accused then forcibly removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

She said her attempts to resist and stop them were futile, adding that that she screamed in pain, but the accused allegedly told her that nothing would happen and that the act would strengthen their bond.

After the assault, both accused allegedly left the room and locked the victim inside.

The victim said she managed to gather her clothes in a semi-conscious state and got dressed.

She found her mobile phone under a pillow and also alleged that while Nikhil was driving her back, he threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

The victim also alleged that Nikhil touched her chest during the drive and later dropped her near Lulu Mall before leaving.

The victim said that she was initially too scared to approach the police.

The incident continued to haunt the victim, and on February 17, she sought medical treatment at a hospital.

After informing her brother about the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Amruthahalli Police Station against the accused duo, Dickson and Nikhil.

Police said further investigation is underway.

