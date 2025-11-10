Bengaluru prison video: Chief Superintendent transferred, 2 suspended; high-level panel to probe laxity (Ld)

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced on Monday that the Chief Superintendent of the jail has been transferred, while two other officials have been suspended in connection with illegal activities reported inside Bengaluru Central Prison.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with senior officers of the Karnataka State Prison and Correctional Services Department at the Prison Headquarters regarding “administration and security in the state’s prisons.”

He stated that three officers were held responsible for the incident at Bengaluru’s Central Prison. Chief Superintendent K. Suresh was transferred with immediate effect, while Immediate Superintendent Magery and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri have been suspended.

For the first time, an IPS officer will be appointed as the Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Prison. Going forward, this post will always be held by an IPS officer, he said.

Parameshwara noted that the Bengaluru Central Prison currently houses about 5,000 inmates, including both undertrials and convicts, spread across various barracks. As the prison often holds “celebrity inmates,” it draws public attention. Considering recent incidents, a High-Power Committee has been formed to conduct a detailed inquiry.

The committee will not only inspect Parappana Agrahara but all prisons across the state and submit a comprehensive report. Terms of reference will be given to the committee to cover every lapse — including issues like CCTV systems not functioning properly.

The committee will be headed by ADGP (Law and Order) Hitendra, with IGP Sandeep Patil, SP Amarnath Reddy, and SP Rishyant as members. District Collectors and Superintendents of Police of the respective districts will serve as associate members, he stated.

Based on the committee’s report, strict disciplinary action — including suspension or dismissal — will be taken against those found responsible. The committee has been given one month to submit its report, he said.

As per preliminary findings, two officers have already been suspended in connection with the Parappana Agrahara incident, the minister said.

CCTV cameras have been installed in all prisons, and a command centre will soon be set up at the headquarters to monitor activities across all jails in the state. Senior officials, including the DG or ADGP (Prisons), will oversee the system, and this setup must be completed within 15 days, he said.

A technical audit will also be conducted to assess the functioning of CCTV and other surveillance technologies. The system will be upgraded so that all information reaches the headquarters in real time, Parameshwara stated.

Due to mobile phone jammers installed in prisons, nearby residents have been facing signal issues. A technical team will be formed to ensure that signal blockage remains confined within prison premises (“shadow areas”) and that mobile phones, even if smuggled inside, do not function, he said.

Baggage scanners and other security equipment will be doubled in number, he said.

The government has already sanctioned Rs 2 crore for installing additional CCTV systems and Rs 15 crore for constructing 10 new towers. Tenders will be floated immediately to begin work, he said.

Prison officers who have served in the same post for five years will be transferred immediately. There is currently a shortage of prison staff, the minister noted.

Permission has been granted to recruit 197 warders, 22 instructors, and three assistant superintendents. Proposals have also been submitted for the recruitment of 983 warders and 17 jailers, and action will soon be taken on this front.

All prison superintendents and officials have been given strict instructions. “Whether incidents are old or new cannot be an excuse,” said Parameshwara.

“Whoever was on duty when prohibited items entered the prison will be held accountable,” he said.

He emphasised that senior officers are responsible for monitoring their subordinates. All prison officers must remain in direct contact with headquarters, and senior officials must conduct monthly or bi-monthly inspections of all prisons.

District Collectors and SPs have been instructed to visit prisons and submit reports to the headquarters. The government is prepared to take action against any violations once the high-power committee submits its report, Parameshwara said.

Media cooperation will also be sought in investigating such incidents. The NIA report regarding prison-related issues was also discussed in the meeting and will be incorporated into the committee’s report, he stated.

The high-power committee has one month to complete its investigation, and the report will be made public. “Everyone should know what happened. This time, we will ensure full transparency,” said the Home Minister.

He added that although IPS officers had never been appointed as Chief Superintendents before, an SP-rank officer will be appointed immediately, and DIG-rank officers will be posted in future.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Tushar Girinath, DGP and IGP M.A. Saleem, Home Department Secretary K.V. Sharath Chandra, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand and ADGP (ISD) Chandrashekhar.

