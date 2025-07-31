Bengaluru: 22-year-old nurse ends life after harassment over photos by friend's father

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) In a shocking case, a nurse died by suicide after being blackmailed by her friend's father in the Nelamangala police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru, said officials on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Gyarahalli in Gubbi town, Tumakuru district.

According to the police, she was blackmailed and harassed over a private photograph by her classmate’s father, identified as Naveen.

While pursuing her nursing studies in Mysuru, Bhavana’s father used to send money to the bank account of Naveen’s daughter through her mobile. The accused allegedly accessed Bhavana’s number from his daughter’s phone and began contacting her.

After completing her studies, Bhavana began working as a staff nurse at a private hospital in Tumakuru. The accused continued to stay in touch with her and once took her to Dharmasthala.

During the trip, he reportedly took a private photo of her and began threatening and pressuring her to marry him.

He also demanded that she only associate with him and not marry anyone else. The accused allegedly threatened to make the private photo viral if she did not comply, police said.

Unable to bear the harassment, Bhavana attempted suicide 15 days ago. Following the incident, her father filed a complaint of harassment against the accused at the Chelur police station. She recovered after being hospitalised. The police had issued a warning to the accused and counselled the victim.

However, on Thursday, Bhavana died by suicide by hanging herself at her aunt’s residence in Nelamangala. She had gone there to stay with her aunt the previous Friday. Her family has filed a complaint with the Nelamangala police.

The police stated that they are verifying the facts of the case.

It can be recalled that a 25-year-old software engineer, Suhasi Singh, ended her life on January 12, following alleged blackmail and mental harassment by her aunt’s husband, Praveen Singh. The incident occurred at a hotel in Bengaluru.

According to police, Praveen, an employee of a private firm, allegedly recorded his intimate moments with Suhasi Singh and stored the footage on his mobile phone and a pen drive. The accused later used these recordings to threaten her. He tortured her to cooperate with him whenever he wanted and repeatedly threatened her that he would share the videos with her parents if she refused and shared this with anyone.

Suhasi lived with the accused Praveen and his family in KR Puram. She had a physical relationship with Praveen for a brief period. However, Suhasi began to distance herself from Praveen after she developed a close relationship with another man.

