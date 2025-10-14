Bengal’s law and order situation has completely deteriorated: Union Minister

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Reacting to the Durgapur gang-rape case, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said that the law and order situation in West Bengal has completely deteriorated.

Speaking to IANS, Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “The law and order situation in West Bengal has completely deteriorated. The Chief Minister herself is a woman, yet whenever such incidents occur, she tries to suppress them. Because of her appeasement policy, these cases are allowed to fade away. This is not a good situation, and we condemn it.”

He added, “The appeasement politics is causing West Bengal to lose its reputation. Whenever such incidents happen, they resort to diversion tactics. Recently, BJP MP Khagen Murmu was attacked by Trinamool Congress goons. He is a tribal leader.”

On the Bihar polls, Meghwal expressed confidence that the NDA will definitely return to power.

“The main agenda of the Bihar elections is development and good governance. The NDA is ahead on both fronts and will definitely form the government again,” he said.

Meanwhile, after finalising the seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election 2025.

The list includes several prominent leaders, such as the state’s two Deputy Chief Ministers and two former Deputy Chief Ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will contest from Tarapur in Munger district, while Vijay Kumar Sinha will contest from Lakhisarai.

Among the former Deputy Chief Ministers, Tarkishore Prasad has been fielded from Katihar, and Renu Devi from Bettiah in West Champaran district.

The party has also renominated international shooter and sitting MLA Shreyasi Singh from the Jamui seat.

In a notable inclusion, the BJP has given tickets to two former Members of Parliament — Ram Kripal Yadav, contesting from Danapur in Patna district, and Sunil Kumar Pintu, contesting from Sitamarhi. Pintu had earlier represented Sitamarhi in the Lok Sabha, but under the NDA’s 2024 seat-sharing formula, the parliamentary seat went to the JDU, with Devesh Chandra Thakur contesting in 2024.

