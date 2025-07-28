Bengali migrant family ‘tortured’ in Delhi: Amit Malviya terms Mamata Banerjee’s claims as ‘baseless’

Kolkata, July 28 (IANS) BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Monday, claimed that Delhi Police has debunked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claims that a Bengali-speaking woman and her son were assaulted in the name of Aadhaar verification in Delhi.

Malviya shared a video byte of a senior official of the Delhi Police claiming that immediately after the allegation was put forth by the West Bengal Chief Minister, Delhi Police conducted a detailed probe into the matter.

Quoting the senior Delhi Police cop, the BJP leader claimed in a post on X that during the enquiry by Delhi Police, it was revealed that the woman seen in the video shared by Mamata Banerjee was identified as Sajnur Parveen, wife of Mukhtar Khan and resident of Majbur Nagar, West Vinod Nagar, Delhi.

“She, along with her husband and mother-in-law, was thoroughly examined. Initially, they stated that on July 25, four persons in civil dress claiming to be police officers had visited their home for Aadhaar verification and accused them of being Bangladeshi nationals. On the following day (July 26), the woman claimed she was forcibly taken along with her two children to a park near Manglam Hospital Red Light by four individuals, allegedly detained, and released only after a ransom of Rs 25,000 was paid. However, during the enquiry, several contradictions and inconsistencies were noticed in their statements,” Malviya claimed.

He added that ⁠CCTV footage of the alleged date and time clearly showed that Parveen was leaving her residence with her children alone at 12.03 p.m., contradicting her claim of forced abduction.

“CDRs and location data are also not supporting their version of alleged ransom calls or detention by any officials. ⁠Statements of independent witnesses also do not support the version of the family,” Malviya said.

He also claimed that upon being confronted with contradictions and evidence, Parveen admitted to fabricating the story under the influence of certain individuals.

“She stated she had lost her way on July 26 and, on the suggestion of a reporter (contacted via her uncle, a political worker), the false narrative was created and the video was shared in the media. ⁠In the enquiry, the statements of all involved individuals were recorded through audio-video means. ⁠Technical analysis (CCTV and CDRs) and eyewitness testimonies conclusively show that no such incident of police misconduct, abduction, or extortion took place,” Malviya added.

According to him, the follow-up enquiry revealed that the alleged incident of abduction, extortion, and police misconduct, as claimed in the social media post, was fabricated and baseless, and no such incident, as described in the viral video and tweet, has occurred.

“Shame on evil Mamata Banerjee for spreading fake news,” Malviya added.

