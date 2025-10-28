Bengal: Smuggler arrested; gold valued more than Rs 2.45 crore seized

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major gold smuggling attempt across the Indo-Bangladesh Border by arresting a smuggler and seizing gold worth more than Rs 2.45 crore from him in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal.

A senior BSF official stated that troops of the 145 Bn BSF, South Bengal Frontier, posted at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Petrapole received intelligence inputs indicating an attempt to smuggle gold from Bangladesh into India and were maintaining a close watch on the movement.

“A BSF vehicle checking party intercepted an inbound empty truck entering India from Benapole, Bangladesh. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of two green packets that contained eight gold pieces,” he said.

The official stated that the packets contained six gold bars and two biscuits, with a total weight of 1,974.540 grams of gold.

“The gold was valued at nearly Rs 2,45,79,073.90. During questioning, the driver of the vehicle confessed that he had agreed to transport the consignment across the border in his truck for money,” he said.

He further pointed out that the smuggler, along with his truck and the gold, has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

The official said that the BSF continues its unwavering commitment to preventing cross-border crimes along the India-Bangladesh border.

“This operation once again underscores the alertness and operational excellence of BSF troops deployed at ICP Petrapole. We have strengthened our intelligence network, and there is complete coordination between all branches, hence the successes,” he added.

The official said that the BSF's South Bengal Frontier has made a series of gold seizures over the last few weeks, adding that several smugglers have been apprehended and vital information gathered regarding the networks operating along the border.

“While applauding the effort of the troops, the official said that they remain committed to protecting the border and stopping all kinds of smuggling,” he said.

He urged residents of border areas once again to report any information regarding gold smuggling or other unlawful activities to the Seema Sathi Helpline Number 14419.

They can also send text or voice messages to the WhatsApp number 9903472227. Those providing credible information would be suitably rewarded and their identity would be kept confidential, he said.

--IANS

jayanta/dan