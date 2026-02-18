Bengal SIR: Special roll observer questions how AERO permitted linking Muslim youth as son of Hindu man

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) One of the special roll observers overseeing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has identified a strange case where the name of a Muslim youth had been linked in "progeny mapping" showing a Hindu senior citizen as his father.

This strange family link had come to the notice of one of the special roll observers during the phase of "super checking" of the draft voters' list, which was published in December last year.

This strange family link had been identified during the super-checking of the draft voters' list of Panskura (Paschim) Assembly constituency in West Midnapore district of West Bengal. In this case, a Muslim voter, Sheikh Rais Ali, has been linked with a Hindu voter, Bhuban Chandra Bera, as the latter’s son.

Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal said that the special roll observer, who had detected this case had raised a pertinent question on how this linking was cleared by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) concerned without a proper background check of both these voters.

It is learnt that the special roll observer had decided to report the matter to the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s headquarters in New Delhi and let the poll panel take its decision in the matter.

"Father and son having different religions is not impossible. But when such a case surfaced in the course of the revision exercise, it deserved a thorough background check before the linking was cleared. Exactly, that background check was not done in this case," said source in the CEO's office.

This is not the first time that weird family-tree data in the course of "progeny mapping" had come to the notice of the commission. Earlier, there had been an instance where a voter of 65 years was having two sons, with the age of the elder one being 60 and the younger one being 59. This means that the person became a father of two sons when he was just five years old.

