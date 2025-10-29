Bengal SIR row: Trinamool hits out at Centre over birth certificates

Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) Intensifying his political attack against the BJP-led Union government, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, asked "people to hang local BJP leaders if they asked for their parents' birth certificates during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be held in West Bengal's electoral rolls or for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) verification".

Banerjee made this statement after paying a visit to the family of 57-year-old Pradeep Kar, who allegedly died by suicide at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district over the fear of SIR and alleged NRC exercise.

The Trinamool leader also announced that a rally would be organised by the party in Panihati on Thursday seeking justice for Pradeep Kar.

He accused the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being responsible for creating an atmosphere of panic among the people of the state and demanded criminal action against them.

"Pradeep Kar died due to anxiety over the NRC and the SIR. An FIR should be filed against Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar. Will they themselves be able to furnish the documents they sought from ordinary citizens?" Banerjee asked.

During his visit to Kar's residence, Banerjee was accompanied by party leaders Partha Bhowmick, Nirmal Ghosh and Debraj Chakraborty.

Speaking to media persons after his visit, the Trinamool Congress leader said, "Next time local BJP leaders come to your area, stop them and ask them to furnish their parents' certificates. Tie them to a tree or lamp post and tell them they won't be released until they produce their parents' and grandparents' documents," he said.

Banerjee also added, "We do not believe in violence. Don't hit them (BJP leaders), just tie them up if they ask for your parents' birth certificates."

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading fear and weaponising the NRC in the name of conducting SIR.

