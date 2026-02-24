Bengal SIR: BJP accuses Nadia DM of directing EROs & AEROs to manipulate voter list

Kolkata, Feb 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, accused the District Magistrate (DM), also known as District Electoral Officer (DEO), of the sensitive India-Bangladesh bordering the Nadia district of West Bengal, of instructing the electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) of the district to indulge in misappropriations in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, had posted an audio clip on his official X account, where some electoral offices in the Nadia district were reportedly heard having some suspicious conversations regarding the alleged misappropriations in the SIR exercise.

While sharing the audio clip on X, Malviya said that since Nadia was a sensitive border district facing massive illegal infiltration and reported one of the highest incidences of human trafficking, the integrity of the electoral process in such a district was of utmost importance.

In his social media post, the BJP leader had directly named the Nadia DM-cum-DEO Anish Dasgupta, and Additional Nadia DM (land revenue) Nripendra Singh as involved in the matter.

"We have specific information that in the Nadia district there has been a gross violation of the SIR proceedings. District Electoral Officer Anish Dasgupta, along with the Additional District Magistrate (land revenue) Nripendra Singh was present in Nakashipara block around 7 p.m. on February 20, 2026. They directed the ERO and AERO to manipulate the SIR process by enlisting a large number of voters despite logical discrepancies and questionable documentation. During the meeting, it was instructed that the concerned officials switch off their mobile phones," Malviya said in his social media post.

According to the BJP leader, there were apprehensions that similar actions may have been carried out in other blocks under the same district administration, and therefore the matter required an immediate and impartial probe with the Election Commission of India (ECI) taking necessary corrective action in the matter.

"The larger question is: why is the Mamata Banerjee administration allegedly interfering in the SIR process? Why is there an attempt to shield fake or illegal voters? This does not appear to be an isolated instance, as similar reports have surfaced from several districts. Most recently, there are concerns that District Magistrates may be attempting to mislead judicial officers appointed at the district level. Evidence in this regard is reportedly in the public domain," Malviya added.

There was no reaction from either of the two bureaucrats named by BJP leader Malviya in his social media post.

