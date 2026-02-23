Bengal: Siliguri hoteliers lift ban on renting rooms to B'deshis after 13 months

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) The Greater Siliguri Hoteliers’ Association (GSHA), a leading hoteliers’ body based in Siliguri in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, on Monday lifted the ban on renting hotel rooms to citizens of neighbouring Bangladesh, nearly 13 months after the restriction was imposed.

The ban was enforced last year as a mark of protest against what the association described as a series of anti-India activities and incidents involving attacks and killings of minority Hindus in Bangladesh during that period.

The GSHA on Monday issued a notification stating that the decision to lift the ban was taken in view of the improvement in the political situation in Bangladesh following the general elections held earlier this month, which resulted in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) forming the government.

The hoteliers’ body also sent a written communication to the District Magistrate of Darjeeling on Monday, formally informing the district administration about its decision to withdraw the restriction on renting rooms to Bangladeshi citizens.

However, at the same time, GSHA office-bearers issued a note of caution, stating that a similar ban could be reimposed in the future if there was any recurrence of anti-India activities in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh witnessed a turbulent political phase following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. Subsequently, several political leaders in Bangladesh made remarks critical of India, with some even issuing statements perceived as hostile towards India’s territorial integrity, including references to the northeastern region.

Amid the rising tensions in Bangladesh during that period, the Indian government had temporarily closed its visa centres in the country, affecting cross-border travel and tourism.

Following these developments, several hoteliers’ associations in West Bengal, including the GSHA, had imposed restrictions on renting rooms to Bangladeshi nationals as a mark of protest and security precaution.

“Due to the hatred that was spread against India in Bangladesh after the unrest there, we had to ban Bangladeshi tourists following discussions and voting within our association. However, after the formation of the new government there earlier this month, there is renewed hope for restoring amicable relations between India and Bangladesh. That is why we decided to lift the ban on Bangladeshi tourists after a meeting of the association members and voting. The district administration has also been informed about our decision,” said GSHA Joint Secretary Ujjwal Ghosh.

However, he added that the restriction could be enforced again if anti-India activities resume in Bangladesh.

