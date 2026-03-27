Bengal, Punjab missing development due to lack of double-engine govt: Pabitra Margherita​

Guwahati, March 27 (IANS) Batting strongly for the continuation of a “double-engine” government in Assam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday said that states lacking a "double-engine" government are being deprived of development and growth. ​

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Addressing a BJP-organised press conference in the Titabar Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, Assam, Margherita claimed that several non-BJP-ruled states, such as Karnataka, Punjab and West Bengal, are lagging behind in development due to the absence of a “double engine” government. ​

He asserted that coordinated governance between the Centre and the state ensures faster implementation of welfare schemes, improved infrastructure and better delivery of public services. ​

“A double-engine government accelerates development and ensures that the benefits of central schemes reach people without hurdles,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led government in Assam, the Union Minister said that the state has witnessed significant progress in recent years in sectors such as connectivity, law and order, and social welfare. ​

He described Assam as a “secure and rapidly developing state” under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. ​

Margherita further stressed that to sustain the momentum of growth and ensure a “secure and developed Assam,” it is essential to have the BJP in power at the Centre and in the state. ​

Seeking public support, he appealed to the people of Assam to once again bless the BJP and help form a government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. ​

“The people’s mandate will be crucial in continuing the journey of a secure and developed Assam. We seek the blessings of the people to form the government again,” he added. ​

The BJP has intensified its campaign across Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with senior leaders addressing rallies and outreach programmes in various constituencies. ​

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. ​

--IANS

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