Bengal: Pratikur Rahaman quits CPI-M, joins Trinamool ahead of polls

Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) Pratikur Rahaman, a state committee member of the CPI(M) in West Bengal and considered one of the party’s prominent young leaders, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday. The CPI(M) leadership subsequently expelled him from the party.

Rahaman was formally inducted into the TMC by the party’s national general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee at the party office in Amtala in South 24 Parganas district.

Notably, Rahaman had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Diamond Harbour constituency as a CPI(M) candidate against Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters after joining the TMC, Rahaman said his decision to leave the CPI(M) was driven by what he described as a lack of space within the party to express his views.

He said he believed that the Trinamool Congress offered a suitable platform to counter the policies and politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Some people are saying I have struck a deal with the Trinamool Congress. Yes, I have struck a deal — the deal is to fight against the communal politics of the BJP,” Rahaman said.

Welcoming him to the party, Banerjee said Rahaman had approached the Trinamool Congress leadership expressing his willingness to work for the people of the state.

Banerjee also alleged that young leaders and workers in the CPI(M) were facing limitations within the party and criticised its leadership over its stand on various political developments.

He further accused the CPI(M) of failing to effectively protest against issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state.

The development comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled later this year, and is expected to have political significance in the state’s evolving political landscape.

--IANS

src/pgh